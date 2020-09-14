Pelham football team temporarily benched for quarantine

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham High School football team will not play its next two games against Cook or Clinch counties, after a team member tested positive for COVID-19, according to Floyd Fort, the superintendent for Pelham City Schools.
Fort said the Georgia Department of Public Health directed all associated with the team to quarantine for 14 days, which began Saturday.
A release Floyd sent states players and coaches will be allowed to return to practice on Sept. 26th.
“This is a very unfortunate situation because I know our players and coaches have worked so hard this summer preparing for the season. And, as usual, the HORNET NATION has been very much looking forward to Friday and (Saturday) night lights. Please pray for our team and coaches. Hopefully, we will be ready to play Cairo on Friday, October 2,” said Fort.
Cook County will now host Irwin County this Friday.
