Investigators probe East Whitney shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late Sunday night, Albany police and other agencies responded in emergency mode to the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue about an Aggravated Assault with a firearm. At least one person was shot.
This is all according to an incident report from Albany Police Department.
Officers made entry to the stairway on the north side of the building and met officers from the Albany State University (ASU) Police Department.
ASU police and citizens said they heard a man was shot in the chest area, but they didn’t know where the victim was, but he could be in one of the rooms at that location.
Officers went down the hallway to contact residents to make sure everyone was safe. At a room on the north side of the hallway, a woman directed them to her north window and said, “That’s the shooter.”
Police saw a man with a white tank top and red shorts lying over two women, who were lying in between two cars. Officers attempted to contact the suspect from the northeast side of the building, but he was already walking down the sidewalk.
Officers saw a Toyota Camry with a broken passenger window and bullet holes on the passenger side.
Albany State University Police officers had a suspect in custody, and said the suspect had rifle shell casings in his pocket. He was identified as Jerel Jackson. Jackson advised he was at this location with his girlfriend.
Jackson said he and his girlfriend, and her friend were in the car when they heard a shot, and he got out of the vehicle and retrieved his rifle. Jackson did pick up some of the shell casing from the around the vehicle.
There was one person shot, but the person was not on the scene when APD arrived. Officers found a 12 Gauge shotgun and wallet nearby. At last report, Crime Scene Investigators were compiling evidence.
We expect to have more information on this story as soon as it is released.
