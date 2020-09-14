1 injured in Albany shooting, suspect at large

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured, according to a press release from the department.
Police said an 18-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of South mock Road around 10:24 p.m.
According to APD, the victim was taken to the hospital. There has been no word on the severity of his injuries at this time.
The suspect left the scene in a black Audi, the release states.
Around 11:20, police said the investigations unit was still on scene.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.