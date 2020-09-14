GBI investigates suicide in McRae-Helena

McRAE-HELENA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, September 13, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Eastman Office was requested by Georgia State Patrol and Telfair County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of Keith Wendell Wilcox, 43, of McRae-Helena.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an alert was issued for a suspect in a shooting investigation in Fitzgerald, that occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Telfair County deputies observed the vehicle described in the alert on Highway 441 near the Workmore community. A deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and a chase ensued.
McRae-Helena Police Department officers and Georgia State Patrol were also involved in the chase.
During the chase, two minor children that were in the vehicle were dropped off at a family member’s residence in McRae-Helena. The chase continued onto Highway 341 South.
At approximately 7:13 p.m., a Georgia State trooper ended the chase by conducting a PIT maneuver near Highway 341, just outside of McRae-Helena city limits.
Then Keith Wendell Wilcox exited the vehicle with a handgun and shot himself, and died at the scene. His body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the GBI at 478-374-6988.
