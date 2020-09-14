Outer bands of Sally will work into extreme southwest Georgia this afternoon. Elsewhere showers and thunderstorms will be scattered. Rain chances climb Tuesday with some periods of heavy rain near Lake Seminole. Heavy rain will overtake all of us by Wednesday as the remnants of Sally work back across southwest Georgia. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with some areas exceeding 5. There’s a slight risk of flash flooding. Rain chance stay high Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s and lows in the 70s. Cooler air comes this weekend. Rain chances linger into Saturday. By Sunday drier air will finally win out. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s and lows fall into the lower 60s.