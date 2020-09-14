Early Co. cancels Friday football games due to COVID-19

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Early County Bobcats announced Monday on Twitter that their high school football games against Mitchell County and Enterprise, Ala. have been canceled due to coronavirus.
“Due to a positive COVID-19 test of a Pelham player and having to quarantine so many of our players, we have cancelled this Friday’s game against Mitchell County and next Friday’s game against Enterprise (AL),” the post read.
The post goes on to say that the Bobcats will return to the field Friday, October 2. That game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Standifer Field.
Mitchell County told WALB News 10 that it has decided to leave this Friday as an open date.
