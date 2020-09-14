Dougherty Co. School Board approves resuming fall sports

Dougherty Co. School Board approves resuming fall sports
DCSS on seriousness of COVID-19. (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | September 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 8:25 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School Board approved resuming fall sports Monday evening during a meeting, according to officials with the Dougherty County School System (DCSS).

Practice for all fall sports, which includes football, softball and cross country, will resume immediately, officials told WALB News 10. They also said that they are looking at an October date for the first football game of the season.

Originally, DCSS postponed the fall sports season due to COVID-19.

However, on Monday, the board approved resuming the season on the superintendent’s recommendation.

DCSS said it will be sending out more information on the board’s decision and WALB will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.