Dougherty Co. Elections Board recommends budget adjustment

“I would hope that if this board is willing to move forward with funding for dropboxes and the capital expenses associated with that, the elections board would be receptive to consolidating some of those 28 precincts and saying to the folks that yell and fuss and scream about closing those precincts or consolidating them, that, ‘You’ve got four drop boxes, we have early voting, and perhaps we have 24 precincts for you to make use of.’ And maybe, just maybe, hopefully, that can result in some cost savings within the organization itself, particularly on election day which is its most expensive days," said Cohilas.