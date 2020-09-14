ATC needs 50 students for new pilot program

To support this new initiative, the Albany Tech Foundation has provided $25,000 to establish a lending library of textbooks/media supplies for students entering the program who need assistance in that area. The lending library will be stocked with books and other program media that can be checked out at no cost to eligible adult education students and retained for the length of the course. This new resource will be housed on campus at the Anthony O. Parker, Ph.D. Library/Media Center in the Logistics Education Center. Glenn A. Singfield, Sr., President of the Albany Tech Foundation Board of Trustees, said, “Albany Tech identified that creating this new lending library would be a very positive and supportive element to the new adult education strategies. The Foundation Trustees unanimously agreed to support the adult education lending library to help students complete their studies. It eliminates the cost of textbooks as one barrier to completing an education.” Link: www.albanytech.edu/adult-education/joint-enrollment