Tropical rain from Sally

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Outer rain-bands from Tropical Storm Sally pushed north bringing showers and thunderstorms to SGA Sunday. A few more bands will keep rain likely in areas along the GA/FL line through the evening. Overnight mostly cloudy with warm mid 70s.
As Sally slowly tracks northwest toward the north central Gulf coast, rainy weather continues. Although the storm moves away from SGA, the east side of the storm is the most active and will keep rain likely through the week. On average 1-3″ of rain expected over the next several days.
Sally forecast to become a category 1 hurricane as moves toward the south east Louisiana coast with projected landfall Tuesday late Tuesday. Forecasters say Sally’s slow forward speed will raise threats for life-threatening storm surge, flooding and severe weather including tornadoes.
As Sally moves away late week, a cold front slides across the region with drier and much cooler air for a welcomed taste a fall for the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.