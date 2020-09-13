Terrell Co. charter schools to issue technology devices for students

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Next week, the Terrell County Charter School System will issue Chromebooks to all students who have not been able to use technology devices for learning instruction.
Distribution will begin on Tuesday, Sep. 15 until Saturday, Sep. 19.
The school system said parents should stick to the following pickup schedule:
- Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Friday will be by appointment only.
- Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Parents should remain in their vehicles and lineup at the school’s gymnasium.
No devices will be issued between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. due to school dismissal.
Parents can call their child’s school for more information.
