Suspect arrested after Dougherty Co. shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect turned himself in after a shooting that happened Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).
Police said officers responded to Cowboy Bills on the 4500 block of Sylvester Road in reference to a shooting.
The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived and the victim was taken to the Worth County Hospital by a security guard, according to a police report.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office contacted DCP, saying the suspect turned himself in at the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was arrested and returned to DCP for a follow-up investigation.
The suspect was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
The suspect’s identity has not been released at the time.
