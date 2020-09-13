FEMA approves extra federal assistance for Georgians receiving unemployment benefits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgians who receive unemployment benefits can now get up to $1,800 in extra federal assistance.
The Department of Labor received approval from FEMA for six weeks of the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
The first round was released on Friday, but Georgians won’t see it in their account until early next week. Each round is three weeks, with up to $900 worth in payments.
The program applies to weeks ending August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and September 5.
If an individual received at least $100 in benefits each of those weeks, they’ll receive the full $1,800 in federal assistance. If the individual only received at least $100 for three of the six weeks, they’ll only receive $900.
Unemployed Georgians whose employer has filed on their behalf and those getting benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance should see their LWA payment next week.
If you filed an individual claim, check your My UI portal for a link where you have to explain your unemployment.
According to GDOL, the office will process it in 24 hours, and then release a few days later.
“We anticipate something else coming out of Congress soon," said Georgia Department of Labor Communications Director Kersha Cartwright. "We just don’t know what that is or when that will be, but we’re glad we got these supplemental payments when we did. We’re glad we’re able to issue those over the next week. We hope this will help to bridge that pay gap until we can get folks back employed and back working.”
As of Friday, there are nearly 150,000 jobs are listed on employgeorgia.com. GDOL encourages unemployed Georgians to take advantage of the employment resource.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.