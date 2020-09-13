Absentee ballots go out to Ga. voters this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Absentee ballots go out to Georgia voters this week.
Local election offices are set to mail ballots starting on September 15. Ballot dropboxes will also open that day.
Voters can also choose to mail, fax or email their absentee ballot. Don’t forget to sign the ballot - that’s a state law.
“That has to be signed by the voter, whatever type of signature or type of mark they make, it has to be done by the voter. If someone assists them, that person would sign at a separate location that they assisted the voter due to a disability," said Randolph Slay with the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
You must request an absentee ballot to receive one. That can be done by mail, email, fax, in-person or on Georgia’s new absentee ballot portal.
