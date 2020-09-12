Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald a top 5 team in double A, hosting Irwin County, the reigning state champs in Public Single a, making their debut in 2020.
Not a region game, but bragging rights are still on the line, a match-up fitting of our week two game of the week.
Two schools just nine miles apart, Fitzgerald and Irwin have been doing battle since the 1950′s. One sided up until a couple of years ago, the Purple Hurricanes took 17 of 18 match-ups from 2000 to 2017.
But the Indians have taken each of the last two and both sides would be looking to leave their mark on this streak.
“This is a new team, this isn’t last years team, um so this team has to come out and make a statement of their own, um that it’s their own identity.” said Indians offensive coordinator Troy Fletcher. “You know it’s a good rivalry, we’ve been fortunate the past couple of years to get a few wins, so it’s kind of put a spark back in the rivalry amongst the two communities, so uh but it’s fun.”
“Whenever you play a good team like Irwin, the margin for error is small, so we know we’re going to have to play a clean game, we’re going to have to cut out the turnovers and we’re going to have to make plays.” said Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt. “You know we’re excited, all the preparation is done at this point, uh we’re ready to go. It’s not a region game, it’s not the state championship but it sure feels like it.”
Both sides looking for a big win and kickoff is set for 7:30pm.
