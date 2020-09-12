Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Fitzgerald

“Whenever you play a good team like Irwin, the margin for error is small, so we know we’re going to have to play a clean game, we’re going to have to cut out the turnovers and we’re going to have to make plays.” said Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt. “You know we’re excited, all the preparation is done at this point, uh we’re ready to go. It’s not a region game, it’s not the state championship but it sure feels like it.”