Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms across SGA Friday afternoon and evening. Most dry out mid evening however a few showers may linger toward midnight. Overnight mostly cloudy with warm mid 70s
Rainy weather is on tap for the weekend. This wet weather pattern extends into early week before gradually tapering off as drier and slightly cooler air filters south. Highs drop from the upper 80s to low 80s and lows into the upper 60s around 70 by midweek.
Very active with multiple systems in the tropics. There are two disturbances close to home one in the north central Gulf projected to move southwest toward Mexico. The other disturbance newly formed Tropical Depression 19 is near the Bahamas. T.D. will move over south Florida tonight then enter the Gulf of Mexico Saturday where strengthening is likely to a tropical storm. The projected track across the Gulf of Mexico steers toward the north center Gulf coast early week. Stay tuned for updates.
