Weekend rain likely

Very active with multiple systems in the tropics. There are two disturbances close to home one in the north central Gulf projected to move southwest toward Mexico. The other disturbance newly formed Tropical Depression 19 is near the Bahamas. T.D. will move over south Florida tonight then enter the Gulf of Mexico Saturday where strengthening is likely to a tropical storm. The projected track across the Gulf of Mexico steers toward the north center Gulf coast early week. Stay tuned for updates.