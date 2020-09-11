Week 2: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - On the line tonight is bragging rights for Irwin County and Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is looking to back on the winning side of this rivalry while Irwin County looks to keep up their winning streak. The Indians are hoping to grab their first season win while their head coach recovers from COVID-19 and the flu. The Purple Hurricanes come into tonight’s matchup with a big-time win over Cairo in Week 1.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Irwin County @ Fitzgerald
- Griffin @ Lowndes
- Jackson @ Lee County
- Coffee @ Bainbridge
- Cairo @ Brooks County
- Thomas County Central @ Thomasville
- FINAL SCORE: Hardaway 33, Americus-Sumter 3
- Houston County @ Crisp County
- Lanier County @ Berrien
- Pelham @ Early County
- Worth County @ Mitchell County
- Pataula Charter @ Baconton Charter
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Miller County
- Marion County @ Clinch County
- Bleckley County @ Wilcox County
- Maclay @ Brookwood Schools
- Central Fellowship @ SGA
- Terrell Academy @ Calvary
- Tiftarea Academy @ Community Christian
- Valwood @ Frederica
- Westwood @ Dominion Christian
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.