Week 2: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - On the line tonight is bragging rights for Irwin County and Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is looking to back on the winning side of this rivalry while Irwin County looks to keep up their winning streak. The Indians are hoping to grab their first season win while their head coach recovers from COVID-19 and the flu. The Purple Hurricanes come into tonight’s matchup with a big-time win over Cairo in Week 1.