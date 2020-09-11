Tift, Valdosta football game canceled

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friday night matchup with the Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats has been canceled.
The game was canceled “due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases on our football team,” Tift County Schools wrote in a Facebook post.
The school system recently announced that Head Football Coach Ashley Anders was hospitalized with the COVID-19 and the flu.
WALB has reached out to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
