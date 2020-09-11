Thomasville holds 2020 Census ‘Be Counted’ tour

The City of Thomasville began their 2020 Census “Be Counted” Tour this week. (Source: WALB)
By Niah Humphrey | September 11, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 5:11 PM

COOLIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville began their 2020 Census “Be Counted” Tour this week.

Thomasville officials are going from town to town in Thomas County to ensure everyone knows the importance of filling out their Census form.

Public Outreach Manager Sherri Nix said they still have a ways to go to get everyone in Thomas County counted.

She said they came up with this tour to stop in smaller cities in Thomas County. They’ve already stopped in Barwick and Coolidge to encourage the community to fill out their form.

Sherri Nix, public outreach manager for the City of Thomasville.
“We’ve got a computer, we’ve got internet access. We’re available to help. It’s for important things like adult and child food assistance programs, education and healthcare,” said Nix.

Elaine Johnson said filling out the form was easy, and it only took a few minutes.

Elaine Johnson, a Coolidge resident
“It’s very essential. It’s something they need to know about really and it was nice to come down here and do it," said Johnson.

Next stops include Meigs, Pavo and Boston over the next week.

For more information on dates, click here. | For more information on the Census, click here.

