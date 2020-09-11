Thomasville holds 2020 Census ‘Be Counted’ tour

COOLIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville began their 2020 Census “Be Counted” Tour this week.
Thomasville officials are going from town to town in Thomas County to ensure everyone knows the importance of filling out their Census form.
Public Outreach Manager Sherri Nix said they still have a ways to go to get everyone in Thomas County counted.
She said they came up with this tour to stop in smaller cities in Thomas County. They’ve already stopped in Barwick and Coolidge to encourage the community to fill out their form.
“We’ve got a computer, we’ve got internet access. We’re available to help. It’s for important things like adult and child food assistance programs, education and healthcare,” said Nix.
Elaine Johnson said filling out the form was easy, and it only took a few minutes.
“It’s very essential. It’s something they need to know about really and it was nice to come down here and do it," said Johnson.
Next stops include Meigs, Pavo and Boston over the next week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.