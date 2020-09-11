Phoebe reports weekly COVID-19 numbers on Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe hospital system released its latest weekly COVID-19 numbers.
These are the latest Phoebe COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 35
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 776
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 143
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 39
“On this anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, it is important for us to remember all those whose lives were lost on that day, and all the brave men and women in our military who fought, and continue to fight, for our freedom," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We also thank and honor all the first responders who rushed toward danger to save others on Sept. 11.”
Said Steiner: "The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly much different than the attack that our nation faced 19 years ago, but like those firefighters and EMTs and police officers back then, today’s healthcare workers are putting fear aside to serve the greater good, and we thank them for that service.”
Steiner said the “good news” on Friday is that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is the lowest it has been since July 3 for the hospital system.
“As Gov. Kemp said this week, ‘we’ve come too far to turn back now,’” Steiner said. “He’s urging Georgians to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing. We agree, and as flu shots become available, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated. With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, it is more important than ever to protect yourself from the seasonal flu.”
