Lowndes Co., Valdosta hold 9/11 memorial ceremony

“You see as a nation, we realized how vulnerable we were, we realized how fragile life is, and at that time we loved each other. We came together. I was thinking now of the awkward times we have ‘do I shake hands, do I fist pump, do I offer an elbow, when do I need my mask. When am I far enough from them.’ But you know what awkward was on September 12, 2001, is when a stranger held a door and you were 20 yards away," said Chief Boutwell.