Irwin Co. head football coach tests positive for flu, COVID-19

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The head football coach of the Irwin County Indians has tested positive for COVID-19 and the flu, according to school officials.
Coach Casey Soliday has tested positive for both, the school system said.
Fitzgerald Head Coach Tucker Pruitt told WALB the Purple Hurricanes and the Indians will still hit the gridiron on Friday.
Troy Fletcher, Indians offensive coordinator, also said they still plan to play against the Purple Hurricanes.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.