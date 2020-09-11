Georgia: $300-a-week jobless boost to be paid next week

ATLANTA (AP) — Many people collecting unemployment benefits in Georgia will get up to $1,800 in extra federal assistance over the next two weeks, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday.
The amount represents up to six weeks of $300-a-week emergency federal payments that President Donald Trump announced last month. The president announced the plan after an additional $600-a-week that was paid on top of other jobless benefits expired on Aug. 1.
State Department of Labor spokesperson Kersha Cartwright says Georgia can’t yet estimate how many people will be paid the $300 benefit or what total amount will be paid.
Butler says the first three backdated weeks of payments will be made early next week, with the remaining three weeks coming later next week.
