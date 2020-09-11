Americus, Mitchell Co. to split $1M in federal grants

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Americus and the Mitchell County Board of Education received $500,000 each from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP), according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
“This much-needed federal funding will bolster the safety of students, teachers and staff in Americus and Mitchell County. We are grateful two school systems here in the Middle District of Georgia are recipients of these generous school safety grants,” said Peeler.
“With the new school year underway, the safety of our nation’s students remains paramount,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “Although this school year may look different at the start, now is the ideal time to make preparations to enhance school safety for when all of our children are back in the classroom.”
The two awards can be used for coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security.
