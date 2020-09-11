Albany police respond to second Thursday night shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting Thursday night on Swift Street just an hour and a half after another shooting on University Avenue, according to a press release.
Police said the second shooting happened in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:45 p.m.
APD said a male juvenile was shot in the arm twice.
No suspect is in custody at this time, the release stated.
The case has been handed over to APD’s Investigations Unit.
WALB News 10 asked APD if investigators believe the two shootings were connected, we were told both cases are still under investigation.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide more information as it comes in.
