Albany Exchange Club hosts 9/11 luncheon

“It’s been 19 years since those planes flew into the towers. And to me, it just seems like yesterday, but it is, it’s real, real hard to believe. Almost 3,000 dead. And my recollection was that you thought the world was coming to an end. I mean, if you think about those feelings and emotions from that day, they’re, they’re powerful," said Steve Perrine, the vice president of the Albany Exchange Club.