Wetter Weather Pattern

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms returned to SGA Thursday afternoon. Rainy weather continues into the evening gradually tapering off before midnight. Overnight drier as temperatures drop into the mid 70s.
Enhancing chances of rain, two tropical disturbances that’ll push abundant moisture our way from the Gulf. One disturbance is over the Gulf moving west. The other disturbance, east of the Bahamas is expected to cross south Florida sending a reinforcing plume of moisture into the area. This keeps our weather pattern rather wet into next week.
September 10 is the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. It remains very active with two tropical storms and three tropical waves. No immediate threat to the southeast.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.