Valdosta State Prison inmate death under investigation
Bobby Carpenter (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
By Krista Monk | September 10, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 12:57 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The death of a Valdosta State Prison Inmate is under investigation, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC).

Inmate Bobby Carpenter was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. Wednesday at the prison, a release from the DOC states.

The release said Carpenter’s death is being investigated by agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections' Office of Professional Standards as a homicide.

According to the release, agents believe Carpenter died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with another inmate.

