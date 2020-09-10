Valdosta State Prison inmate death under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The death of a Valdosta State Prison Inmate is under investigation, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC).
Inmate Bobby Carpenter was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. Wednesday at the prison, a release from the DOC states.
The release said Carpenter’s death is being investigated by agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections' Office of Professional Standards as a homicide.
According to the release, agents believe Carpenter died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with another inmate.
