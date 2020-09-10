Terrell Academy Eagle overcomes his battle with COVID-19 in time for game one

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has had its grip on the football season since the spring.
With teams across the state finding ways to work through these obstacles.
For the Terrell Academy Eagles, the journey to kickoff of the season has been anything but easy.
Senior Robert Stevenson tested positive for Coronavirus in mid-July.
The Tailback missed a week of conditioning and the first week of practice.
After making a full recovery, Stevenson returned to practice and helped the Eagles notch a week one win over Southland Academy.
A night the senior is thankful he was able to have.
“It was definitely a question in time, you know when I was diagnosed, couldn’t come to practice and you know it was definitely a scary year, you never know if you’re going to have a next week, and not knowing if you’ll play your last year of high school," said Stevenson.
Stevenson continued: "You know not knowing if you’re going to get to play or not, we didn’t know if we were going to have a week one, and we had it, we came out ready to play and it went well I think.”
Head Coach Bill Murdock said, “It was definitely a concern, Robert has a lot of heart, he plays tough and you know he had 164 yards rushing, came back and showed. So we just have to, you know like I said we’re blessed to have each and every day and we don’t know when we won’t have another one.”
Terrell County will look to move to 2-0 Friday night when they meet Calvary Christian.
