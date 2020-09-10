Rep. Sam Watson holds meet and greet in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia District 172 Rep. Sam Watson (R) is seeking re-election this November.
He held a meet and greet Wednesday in Moultrie.
Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston (R) made his way to Southwest Georgia for the meet and greet. He spoke on many important topics, including the economy of rural Georgia, agriculture, health care and broadband internet.
“We want to dialogue with the people here in Southwest Georgia, listen to their ideas, I care about their ideas and take those ideas back to the capital and see if we can find better solutions to some problems," said Ralston.
Watson said Ralston has been a champion for rural Georgia among the many challenges the area has faced.
“None of those problems happen overnight, and we’re not going to fix them overnight, but we’ve made a lot of successes along the way and we’re continuing to take those steps to try to improve broadband and improve health care," said Watson.
Broadband internet is something that’s expanding in Colquitt County after Colquitt EMC and Windstream announced their partnership in July.
Ralston said this is a foundational part of developing rural Georgia.
“I think it’s essential that we provide high-speed broadband all over the state," said Ralston.
“I think it’s just the start of the beginning of growing that broadband out where people have that access, which will just improve health care, it’ll help with our mental health issues, it’ll help with our education issues as we continue to deal with the pandemic," said Watson.
Colquitt County resident Chip Blalock and Colquitt County Commissioner Paul Nagy, who both attended the meet and greet, agree on important issues they want to see continue to grow in the area.
“There are more kids taking classes online and it’s looking like part of that trend will continue after COVID is gone, so now all of a sudden that need for broadband has expanded," said Nagy.
“Affordable health care for all Georgians, that’s of the utmost importance. Just all the things we need to thrive as an economy," said Blalock.
Watson is running unopposed in the November general election.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.