9/11 memorial parade to be held Friday in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville and Thomas County public safety agencies will gather Friday to honor the victims of 9/11.
Every year, Thomasville Fire Rescue partners with agencies to put on the 9/11 stair climb.
This year, it was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Thomas County EMA Director Chris Jones said they decided to do this parade instead to still have a time to reflect and remember.
“We feel like it gives people an opportunity if they’d like to stand out beside the road on Jackson Street and say ‘hello’ or maybe say ‘thank you’ to a firefighter or police officer or a dispatcher. Just a few minutes to remember,” said Jones.
The parade will start at 8:46 a.m. The same time the first tower was hit 19 years ago.
They plan to start their procession of vehicles from the Food Lion Building on West Jackson through Thomasville to East Jackson at Pinetree Boulevard.
