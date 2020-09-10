Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches online absentee request portal

“If you are one of those folks that might change your mind, bring that ballot with you. Because it will expedite the process. If you don’t bring it with you, they will have to call back to the county headquarters and ask ‘did you receive this absentee ballot?’ and if they haven’t, they can say, ‘okay, we’ll cancel it, they want to vote in person.’ But if they have received it, they will say, 'sorry, we have already received it, so you can’t vote today," said Raffensperger.