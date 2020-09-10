Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches online absentee request portal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the release of the online absentee ballot request portal couldn’t have come at a better time.
His office launched an investigation earlier this week, after they learned that 1,000 Georgians double voted in the June primaries.
“We ran the numbers, and sure enough, 1,000 folks voted twice. It was voters that asked for an absentee ballot, mailed in their absentee ballot, and they know that they actually sent it in. And that ballot got recorded. And then they actually showed up at the voting location and worked their way through the system," said Raffensperger.
Raffesnperger said that if voters request an absentee ballot, but then decide to vote in-person come November, there are steps they can take to avoid charges for double voting in the future.
“If you are one of those folks that might change your mind, bring that ballot with you. Because it will expedite the process. If you don’t bring it with you, they will have to call back to the county headquarters and ask ‘did you receive this absentee ballot?’ and if they haven’t, they can say, ‘okay, we’ll cancel it, they want to vote in person.’ But if they have received it, they will say, 'sorry, we have already received it, so you can’t vote today," said Raffensperger.
Come this November, the number of Georgians who are projected to vote by absentee ballot is high.
“Historically, absentee was 4 to 6 percent, and now, it’s going to be 40 to 60 percent. So, that’s a big uptick, and essentially where we are with the pandemic," said Raffensperger.
Just days ago, the secretary of state’s office introduced a new way to request an absentee ballot: an online portal.
Raffensperger said requesting an absentee ballot through the portal might be even more secure than the traditional paper request form.
“If you want to, you can do it the old way, and just fill it out and pencil in your name and all that. But what you can have is that when your county elections office gets that, they can actually make transcription errors, and that does happen from time to time. But when you use a portal, you don’t end up with those mistakes because the voter is in charge of putting that information in,” said Raffensperger.
The secretary of state said the portal is easy to use.
All you need to do is visit the portal, select “request an absentee ballot,” enter your name, birth date, and driver’s license number, and select submit. That’s it.
“Once you’re registered to get a ballot, you’ll get confirmation, and then, just wait. And the first batch comes out the 15th and 16th, and say the 20th, it should be dropping in the mailbox at your house," said Raffensperger.
