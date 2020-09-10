Former offender pardoned by parole board now helps others with addiction

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state parole board recently pardoned a Thomasville substance abuse counselor and former NFL player. Now forgiven of his troubled past, including addiction, he’s now recovered and teaching others in need.
Christopher Sheffield said he’s taking his life experiences to assist other people so they too can get on the path to recovery.
A Cairo native, he’s had a life full of ups and downs.
A passion for football led him to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, soon after, things took a turn for the worst.
“When I got to to Detroit, I was exposed to a different type of player. I began to use drugs recreationally," said Sheffield.
Sheffield said recreation use quickly turned to an addiction, leading him to be cut from the team.
He returned to Southwest Georgia in Albany, where he said he totally consumed himself with drug use.
“I lived on the streets from probably 1989 in Albany until 1995, 96′.”
After being in jail several times, Sheffield was sent to prison on a 10 year sentence.
He was paroled after two years, and restored all political and civil rights in 2003.
Soon after, Sheffield said he was ready to alter his life.
“I tried to think of how I can rebuild my life and I realized that one thing that tore my life apart can also be a mechanism to build my life over again," said Sheffield.
Deciding to be a substance abuse counselor not only helped rebuild his life, but others close to him.
He said his family has a long history of addiction as well.
Graduating from Thomas University, Sheffield eventually went on to work for Georgia Pines in Thomasville.
He had to fill out an application in hopes to address the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, but Sheffield said there’s much more that goes into the process.
“It’s not about the resume, it’s about your attitude and having an attitude of compliance," said Sheffield.
After a thorough investigation and interview, Sheffield was granted the pardon, giving him a clean slate.
He said having this pardon is a big deal not for him, but for the people he serves.
“I was discarded as a lost case, but if I can make it and turn this thing around 180 degrees, anybody can,” he said.
Sheffield said they’re preaching that same message today.
He’s now manager of the Georgia Pines Community Service Board’s Addictions Recovery Support Center.
