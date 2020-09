Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. Rain chances stay 50% or greater right into the first half of next week. Highs will generally be hovering in the the upper 80s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. A cold front looks to drop our rain chances and cool us some by the middle of next week. Highs fall into the lower/mid 80s and lows fall into the upper 60s.