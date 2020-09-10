Feeding the Valley serves over 3 million pounds of food

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As millions of people have lost their jobs across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people receiving help from food banks has doubled, and in some areas, tripled.
For the past year, Feeding the Valley Food Bank has provided meals to families in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Calhoun counties.
The goal initially, was to feed at least 24,000 families.
Site Manager Cheryl Maddox said they’ve now served over 3 million pounds of food, which is equivalent to feeding over 600,000 families.
“I am on cloud nine you know? When I first started working at the food bank, I was a volunteer and I never knew the capacity or the ability to do this much,” said Maddox. "To be able to go out to some of these food distributions and to talk to people, the response that we have gotten on Facebook, people coming by the warehouse just to say thank you.”
Feeding the Valley will host another drive-thru food drive this Saturday at Litman Cathedral from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
