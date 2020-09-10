Coffee Regional Medical Center to partner with Emory for new clinical programs

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Emory Healthcare (EHC) and Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) have strengthened their relationship by advancing CRMC as a “quality collaborative member hospital in the Emory Healthcare Affiliate Network (EHAN),” according to a release from the hospital.
New clinical programs at CRMC with Emory’s consultation and support, will start. The first is a new bariatric program, the release states.
“Through the EHAN, Emory extends coordinated access to its highly specialized hospitals and ambulatory clinics. EHAN also offers educational opportunities to affiliate staff and providers and advances care capabilities in the affiliates' communities through program development,” the release states. “Additionally, CRMC’s quality programming and educational training will be aligned with those across the EHC system of care through its membership in EHC’s regional quality collaborative. Throughout this collaboration, Coffee Regional Medical Center and Emory Healthcare will remain independent organizations.”
Coffee Regional’s new bariatric surgery program will get training, consultative services and additional support from the EHAN through EHC’s Department of Surgical Services, the release states.
“We’ve already seen the advantages of building relationships with Emory, who assisted Coffee Regional in the development of our Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program for heart care in 2018,” Vicki Lewis, CRMC president and CEO, said. “We’re excited to soon offer our community a comprehensive bariatrics program, and highly value our collaboration with Emory during this process.”
“Since becoming a member of Emory Healthcare’s Affiliate Network in 2017, Coffee Regional has gained access to Emory’s clinical consultation and health care industry knowledge offerings,” said Donald Brunn, Emory Healthcare senior vice president for network development. “Strengthening Emory’s relationship with Coffee Regional in the clinical quality domain promises to measurably improve the patient and provider experience while making local care in Coffee’s communities more affordable.”
CRMC’s physicians and patients will also have access to Emory’s telehealth programs.
“We are pleased to advance our affiliation with Coffee Regional Medical Center, its providers, staff and patients,” Dr. Jonathan S. Lewin, Emory Healthcare CEO, said. “We are confident that our commitment to strengthening access to quality, affordable care in communities across the region through the Emory Healthcare Affiliate Network, will benefit the Coffee County community and surrounding areas.”
The new program is scheduled to open October 2020.
