Coffee Regional Medical Center to partner with Emory for new clinical programs

“Through the EHAN, Emory extends coordinated access to its highly specialized hospitals and ambulatory clinics. EHAN also offers educational opportunities to affiliate staff and providers and advances care capabilities in the affiliates' communities through program development,” the release states. “Additionally, CRMC’s quality programming and educational training will be aligned with those across the EHC system of care through its membership in EHC’s regional quality collaborative. Throughout this collaboration, Coffee Regional Medical Center and Emory Healthcare will remain independent organizations.”