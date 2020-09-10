Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks Co. Trojans

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight one coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, and outcoached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.
The Trojans have battled through several adversities this season, even before they took the field against Thomasville for week one.
A week before kickoff one of their own Cenquez Perry was killed.
Freeman told me this year has taught them that nothing is guaranteed.
So, their first game was also their senior night.
The play that sealed the deal for the Trojans was a 4th quarter touchdown pass to Jamal Sanders to break the 14-14 tie, and that’s why Freeman is our Coach of the Week.
“Huge rivalry game, lose that game and you’re miserable for the entire year. It was our senior night because of the pandemic. We really wanted to get senior night out of the way just in case something changes late in the year with the season. Fourth-quarter we scored another touchdown, missed the extra point, made me nervous. We had to make a couple of defensive stands, we did that, forced a fumble. We were able to get a couple of first downs to end the game. But it was a tough game, very tough Thomasville team. But, we’re glad we came out on top," said Freeman.
The Trojans take on the Cairo Syrupmakers, Friday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.