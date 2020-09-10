Business owner set to open rage room in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Amid a global pandemic, an Albany entrepreneur found a way to help people relieve frustration and pent up energy and make some money.
Is COVID-19 stressing you out? Why not break something with no consequences?
“A rage room, it is a controlled environment for people to come break and smash things. We have everything from windshields, TVs, cups, plates, bottles, basically anything you can break in a safe way," said Quentin Collins.
Collins is the owner of the No Consequences Rage Room, which he said was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, to get people out of self-quarantine to have some fun.
“This is a safe environment, we just want you to be able to come out and enjoy yourselves, have fun,” said Collins.
Since the pandemic touched down on the nation back in March, anger rooms are popping up all over the country.
Collins said that since Albany was once a hotspot, he knew thousands of people who lost jobs or are stressed about losing loved ones could use an outlet to break things consequence-free.
“Giving people just a way to release through all that frustration, I am sure that everybody is dealing with it differently, I am sure there are people who are still in the house or can’t leave. So, I think it is going to be a great turnout," said Collins.
Using a baseball bat or sled hammer, people can break items, including bottles, TVs, glass plates and cups.
“We have different packages, so the lowest cost is about $25 dollars for eight breakables total and it can go all the way up to about $80 per person," explained Collins.
The rage room will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.