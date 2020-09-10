ASU sees enrollment growth this fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) has seen increase in enrollment this fall, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASU saw a 6 percent growth in enrollment this semester, according to Kenyatta Johnson, vice president of enrollment management and student success
Johnson said the school adopted a new learning style to keep new and returning students safe in the classroom.
“So, we’re proud to say that we have hybrid course offerings this semester. And what that means is that to assist with social distancing and the reduced classroom size, our students are in cohorts where they take part of their class online and part of their class face-to-face. So they still have that same live instruction, and when they’re actually online, it’s in real time, a synchronous format. So, they have real engagement with their colleagues, real engagement with their professors, and faculty and staff still have office hours available for our students as well,” said Johnson.
The college hopes to continue growing over the next several years.
Johnson said virtual recruitment has been a huge asset while trying to get students to apply during a health crisis.
“Despite the pandemic, we’ve come up with creative ways to engage with our prospective students. So, we are planning our fall. Open house, it’ll be in a virtual format. This year, with all the same excitement that we tend to bring in a face-to-face format. We also offer virtual recruitment sessions on a daily basis. And so, students or prospective students and parents can actually have a one on one, or small group session with our admissions recruiters to answer any questions here about the Albany State experience, and really help them through that enrollment process,” said Johnson.
Prospective students can contact the college to enroll for one of those virtual recruitment sessions at (229) 500-2000.
