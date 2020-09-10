ASU football player leads equality march

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wedneday, an ASU football player led dozens of others who also want change, hoping to bring racial equality to Albany in a march started at ASU’s Lovett Hall.
ASU football player Anton Cousins Jr. hopes change comes from the march, and calls himself, “just a person doing what God wants me to do.”
“I hope that students in the community of Albany Georgia know that the police are on our side and we gonna hold them accountable and we’re gonna hold ourselves accountable.”
The march ended at Veterans Park Amphitheater wIth many speakers including Albany Police Chief Michael Persley addressing the topic.
The college sophomore says he’s no stranger to racial inequality after his brother ran in fear from a police car.
“What happened was he was playing outside playing basketball, and when he was playing outside he saw a police car and he was scared, he was frightened. He hid behind my grandmother’s car. No child should be living like that.”
Anton says he’s working with campus and community leaders to bring more awareness to racial equality.
Wednesday’s march was hosted by the ASU football players, and was not a school-sponsored event.
