APD investigates Wednesday night shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is trying to find out who shot a man late Wednesday night in the West Highland Avenue area of the city.
An APD report indicates that officers were in the 900 block of West Oglethorpe when they heard a dozen gunshots nearby. Officers went to the intersection of South Harding Street and West Highland Avenue, where a group of people was running towards a residence.
Officers followed, and a man told them that a man was shot. In the 800 block of West Highland, they found a man in black shorts and a black shirt with a gunshot wound to his right leg, just inches above his knee.
The victim said he was standing in the area when two men approached him from the east, and started shooting a short distance away, the report states.
One of the shooters was wearing a red shirt, and the other wearing a white shirt, and they took off running towards the east, the report states. There were no witnesses to the incident, and the Royal Inn nearby had cameras, but they did not catch anything, according to the police report.
If you have any information that may help police, call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.
