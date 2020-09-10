Albany trash pick-up schedule returns to normal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the City of Albany is back on schedule for regular trash pickup.
Since city offices were closed Monday, the city’s solid waste department shifted their normal pick up services.
Monday’s trash pick up was scheduled for Tuesday, and Tuesday’s trash was scheduled for pick up on Wednesday.
“Wednesdays and Saturdays, we use them for make up days. It just allows us to help get caught up and back on route,” Stacey Rowe, utility operations director, said.
And now, Thursday and Friday pick ups will go per usual.
Rowe said shifts like this are common for holidays, and several more shifts are coming later this year.
“What we’ve done is that we went through the year’s schedule of holidays and you can select and see that particular holiday, what date your scheduled pick up day is and what day it will be picked up.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.