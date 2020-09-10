Albany police investigate shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is actively investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in the 1100 block of University Street, according to a press release.
Police said a 22-year-old was shot in the bottom and taken to the hospital.
It happened around 8:15 p.m., APD reported.
Just before 9 p.m. police said the scene was still active.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.