Albany police investigate shooting
Shooting (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | September 10, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 9:09 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is actively investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in the 1100 block of University Street, according to a press release.

Police said a 22-year-old was shot in the bottom and taken to the hospital.

It happened around 8:15 p.m., APD reported.

Just before 9 p.m. police said the scene was still active.

This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.

