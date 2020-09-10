Albany pastor gives back to those in need during COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man jumped into action at the start of the pandemic and has dedicated resources and countless hours to helping those in need.
Lawrence Knighton is the pastor of Saint James Baptist Church.
Since March, he’s hosted food giveaways, taken care of utility bills for struggling families and filled up gas tanks for hundreds of essential workers.
Pastor Knighton even gave a car away.
Knighton said his church was forced to close because of COVID-19, but for him, it means God gave him a new way to make a difference.
“I really just want to say to Southwest Georgia, we have been resilient. This is not the first situation we had to overcome. We have had floods, we have had tornadoes, we have had hurricanes. Albany is a very resilient city," said Knighton. "We have great people here and I just want Albany to continue to come together and be the great community that we can be as they say the good life city.”
Pastor Knighton hopes those good deeds will keep going, even after the pandemic.
