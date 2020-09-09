Wiregrass Tech’s medical assistant program ranked nationally

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Technical College’s medical assistant associate of science degree has been recognized as the top degree program in Georgia and among the top in the nation.
The college rankings were determined by having high-caliber instructors with lots of experience, track record for strong student outcomes and job readiness and high employment rates among graduates
Recently, the college learned the 2020 summer medical assistant graduates had a 100 percent pass rate on the NCMA exam through the National Center for Competency Testing.
