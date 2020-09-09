Wetter weather the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More clouds than rain across SGA this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for our eastern counties into early evening otherwise mostly dry.
Widespread rain likely tomorrow through next week. As the east coast sea breeze picks up look for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening the next 7 days. Temperatures hold near to slightly above average lows low-mid 70s and highs upper 80s near 90
In the tropics, several active areas in the Atlantic. there’s an area of low pressure about 300 miles east of the Carolinas, it’s closing in on the coast with only a 30% chance for tropical development.
Tropical Storm Paulette continues spinning over the open water with no threat to the U.S. Also Tropical Storm Rene remains on track to steer northwest over the Atlantic with no impact to land. Coming off the coast of Africa is a tropical wave that has an 80% chance of development the next 5 days.
