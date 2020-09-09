Tift Co. Commission considers mask ordinance

By Bobby Poitevint | September 9, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 12:36 AM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County could be the next to enforce a mask ordinance.

The Tift Co. Commission talked about it during a work session Tuesday night.

The commission is looking at modeling any mask ordinances off of guidelines set by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia(ACCG).

The ACCG is a nonprofit that has put together two outlines. One for mask requirements in public and on private property, and the other on county property.

Tuesday night was only a work session and no voting took place.

