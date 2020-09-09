Supreme Court upholds murder conviction against man who killed 4-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the convictions of a man accused of killing a 4-year-old disabled girl, and assaulting her 3-year-old sister.
James Emmanuel Robinson was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 80 years for the 2015 beating death of Lalia Hawthorne and an attack on her sister. Robinson was the boyfriend of the mother of the children.
Lalia was a Pre-K student at Isle of Hope Elementary when she died suddenly in the hospital, prompting a health concern at her school. But an autopsy told a very different story - physical trauma - prompting police to launch an investigation.
Robinson was sentenced in 2018. He appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, arguing that the evidence in his case was insufficient.
However, the court found that Robinson confessed to an informant while he was in jail.
The Court unanimously upheld Robinson’s convictions, with the exception of a conviction for first degree child cruelty, which the Court says was vacated due to a sentencing error.
