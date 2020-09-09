Player of the Week: DJ Palmer

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to pick a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory. This week’s player of the week comes from Camilla.
This week’s player of the week is Westwood junior quarterback D-J Palmer.
The Wildcats QB totaled three first half touchdowns in his team’s dominant week one win over Southern Prep.
A big season opening win, as the Cats open play in 8 man and Palmer tells us it was a great start, but there’s still so much they say they want to accomplish.
“My teammates obviously contributed, and I mean we played great as a team and there really wasn’t no difference going to 8-man, and we just all played as a team and got the job done." said Palmer. "We played the game we know how to play and the coaches really helped us through practices before and got us prepared. We know we’ll be in the playoffs and be a contender for the state championships.”
Up next, the Wildcats will be on the road for a date with Dominion Christian.
