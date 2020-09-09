UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in Worth Co. accident

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit Wednesday evening, according to Sheriff Don Whitaker.
Dylan Scott Watson is in critical condition after he was hit by a car around 8:10 p.m., Whitaker told WALB News 10.
Whitaker said Watson was in the roadway when he was hit on Red Rock Road near Youngblood Road.
The sheriff said Watson lives near the site of the accident.
Whitaker said the road has a 55 mph speed limit.
The driver did stop after Watson was hit and officials are still investigating the incident and have not released the driver’s name.
